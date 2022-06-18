shooting

One Dead, One Injured in Shooting Behind Target in Baldwin Hills

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead and another is injured after Saturday in a shooting behind a Target store in the Baldwin Hills area of Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported at 3:32 p.m. at the Target store at LaCienega and Obama boulevards, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

One of the victims was male, his age not released, and the gender and age of the second victim was not released. Both were conscious and breathing when taken to hospitals, he said.

Suspect information was not available.

It was reported that there were children in the vehicle but they were not harmed, LAPD said.

