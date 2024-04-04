One injured in shooting on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

Police on Thursday were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on the 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Wednesday and Riverside California Highway Patrol officers responded to the eastbound freeway, where they found the victim.

The CHP shut down the freeway to search for evidence and shell casings.

The identity of the victim was not immediately known, they were taken to a nearby hospital.