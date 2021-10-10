Whittier

One Man Dead After Deputy Involved Shooting in Whittier

By Staff Reports

Authorities responded to a deputy involved shooting in the city of Whittier that left a man dead Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The incident occurred in the 10000 block of Obregón Street in Whittier at 4:53 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Office at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the "P3 Tips" mobile application on Google Play or Apple App Store or using the http website lacrimestoppers.org.

