One person injured in possible shooting on 60 Freeway

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible shooting Thursday on the 60 Freeway in the City of Industry that left one person injured.

According to CHP, Los Angeles County Fire Department units were dispatched to reports of a shooting on the westbound 60 Freeway at 6:11 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital, according to authorities.

The victim's condition is unknown.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Westbound lanes of the freeway were closed during a police investigation.

This is a developing story.