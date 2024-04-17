An Ontario teenager who allegedly formed a detailed plan to carry out a school shooting was ordered to stand trial, authorities confirmed.

18-year-old Sebastian Villasenor was scheduled to be arraigned on April 25 on five counts of attempted murder.

“We are pleased to have the evidence and legal determinations evaluated by the Court, who found that there was an intent to harm students at Ontario Christian high school,” the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

The teen’s defense attorney, Daniel Delimon, also confirmed following a preliminary hearing, a judge determined Villasenor should be able to stand trial.

“We continue to maintain Sebastian’s complete innocence to the charges,” Delimon said in a statement to NBC Los Angeles.

The Ontario Police Department had said the senior at Ontario Christian High School had an “obsession” for the Columbine High School Shooting.

”He was so obsessed with our response times that he Google-mapped how far it would be from the Ontario Police Department for our response time to the school,” Chief Mike Lorenz of the Ontario Police Department said during a February news conference.

Investigators also said when they arrested Villasenor, the high school senior had numerous weapons and over a thousand rounds of ammunition in his room.

The teenager was taken into custody after school administrators, who were alerted by Villasenor’s classmate, contacted police.

Villasenor had remained in jail without bail since his arrest in February.