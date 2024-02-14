Ontario teen arrested for allegedly planning a school shooting

Ontario officials escalated security measures around a school after an 18-year-old high school student was arrested for allegedly planning to carry out a school shooting.

Sebastian Villasenor, a student at Ontario Christian High School, was taken into custody last Saturday after another student alerted school officials about Villasenor’s alleged violent plot, the Ontario Police Department said.

After authorities determined Villasenor posed a viable threat, they took the teen into custody and searched him home, where firearms were discovered.

Additional patrol officers were dispatched to the campus of Ontario Christian High School ad well as the nearby area.

The Ontario Police Department was set to hold a live news conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday to provide more information about the investigation.