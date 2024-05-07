What to Know USC will not have its usual main stage ceremony.

The university will hold more than 100 smaller commencement events.

Graduates will be eligible to receive up to eight tickets for the event.

USC's commencement ceremonies kick off Wednesday, May 8 through May 11, with over 100 events for the class of 2024.

USC President Carol Folt decided to cancel the traditional main stage ceremony due to safety concerns after a protest encampment occupied Alumni Park, leading to the arrest of dozens of students.

The university will hold a "Trojan Family Graduate Celebration" at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum beginning at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The celebration will include "drone shows, fireworks, surprise performances, the Trojan Marching Band, and a special gift just for the Class of 2024."

All guests need a ticket and will have to go through one of the university's security checkpoints. Added security protocols were introduced following the campus unrest.

The university recommends students and guests arrive at least two hours before the ceremony to avoid any issues and give themselves ample time to enter campus.

Ceremonies will be broadcast online and recorded for those unable to attend the in-person events.

Full list of graduation ceremonies dates, locations, and times here.