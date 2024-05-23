VAN NUYS

Airline ‘Bark Air' lands inaugural flight full of dogs in Van Nuys

Air travelers can fly first class alongside their favorite four-legged friend without the crates and carriers.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

Now boarding, man's best friend.

Bark Air is landing its inaugural flight full of dogs at Van Nuys Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The airline caters to owners who want to avoid putting their four-legged best friends in a crate or carrier when traveling.

Bark Air flies private Gulfstream G-5 jets, as opposed to your standard airliner.

The airline's website calls it a "white paw" experience, with a quick check-in process for the dogs and their human companions.

Concierges provide everything from music to lavender-scented refreshment towels on board. Pups can choose between water or bone broth, all served during takeoff and landing to keep their ears safe when the cabin pressure changes.

The airline currently only offers one-way and round-trip flights from New York to Los Angeles and New York to London. Prices start at $6,000 for a flight to New York.

