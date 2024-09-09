More than 200 arrests were made across Southern California for sexually exploiting children on the internet as a result of a multi-agency law enforcement effort, authorities announced Monday.

Through Operation Online Guardian, suspects were arrested for various child sexual exploitation charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, lew acts with a child and contact or attempted contact with a minor for sex.

The operation involving the Los Angeles Police Department and more than 100 agencies in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties was conducted from Aug. 12 through Aug. 23 as part of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (LA ICAC) task force led by the LAPD.

“Together we continue to stand strong in the face of predators who seek to sexually exploit children working tirelessly to create a safer environment for all,” Alan Hamilton, the LAPD Chief of Detectives, said in a news conference Monday.

The task force reminded parents of internet safety and the importance of keeping an open dialogue with their children.

“Parents and caregivers can help protect their children by educating themselves and their children on the dangers of the internet by monitoring your children’s internet usage,” LAPD Capt. Jay Mastick said. “By reporting potential child sexual abuse activity – you’re giving a potential victim a voice.”

Hamilton said the operation was executed in two phases:

The first phase included proactive undercover investigations on a variety of Social Media platforms.

The second phase included the service of multiple residential search warrants throughout the five counties, in addition to arrest warrants, which focused on child predators.

The LA ICAC Task Force included personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Division, and various LAPD Vice Units.

Arrests were made for offenses that included:

Sodomy of a child under 10 years of age

Continuous sexual abuse of a child

Lewd acts with a child

Meeting a minor for lewd purposes/sex

Contact/attempt contact with minor for sex

Sending obscene matter to a child for sex

Penetration with a foreign object by force or fear

Sodomy

Possession of child sexual abuse material

Distribution of child sexual abuse material

Child annoying

Failure to register as a convicted sex offender

Violation of conditions of parole

Violation of conditions of probation

Hamilton said specific arrest figures for individual counties were not immediately available.

Although Operation Online Guardian has concluded, Hamilton vowed that the LA ICAC Task Force would remain vigilant and continue their mission to protect children.

More information is available at www.Missingkids.org/NetSmartz for educational internet safety tips and activities.

The community may report potential child sexual abuse activity and have the harmful matter removed via the service "Take it Down'' that is hosted on the websitewww.takeitdown.ncmec.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.