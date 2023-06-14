Orange County deputy fatally shoots man armed with hatchet in Midway City

A man who was armed with a hatchet after he burglarized a home in Midway City was shot and killed by an Orange County deputy Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, two deputies responded to calls just before 5 a.m. of a "burglary in progress" on Van Burden Street near the area of Beach Boulevard and Bolsa.

When the deputies arrived they found the man who was accused of the burglary. He was armed with a hatchet and shortly after they encountered him, he was shot and killed.

At this time it is unclear what led deputies to fire.

It is also unclear if the man ever got into the home or if he came in contact with the homeowner. Neighbors told NBC4 that they have seen an increase in homeless issues in the area but deputies could not determine if the man was homeless.

No deputies were injured.

Detectives are expected to be at the home for several hours as they collect more evidence. They are also working with neighbors to review security camera footage.