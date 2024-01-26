Orange County mom with cancer to pose at fashion show for good cause

Dozens of breast cancer patients, survivors and their families are set to strut down a runway in Orange county for a good cause.

Runway for Recovery, a nonprofit that aims to redefine the breast cancer experience for families impacted by the disease, will take part in the second annual fundraiser show on Jan. 27 at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin.

Megan Marquez, 29, is preparing for the big day as one of the fashion show participants.

"I'm wearing a plaid coat, a black shirt, black tights," said Marquez, who was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in May 2022.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The diagnosis was devastating to the mother of five young children.

"It was even hard for us to understand because we really don't see breast cancer on such a young age," said Angela Acevedo, one of Marquez's nurses at Providence St. Joseph's breast cancer program.

Despite chemotherapy and radiation, Marquez's cancer worsened, and her doctors now say it's uncurable.

"You think about you're going to die," said Marquez while fighting back tears. The thought of leaving behind her kids, ranging from age 4 to 9, was devastating.

"I just look at them and know I need to be okay to be their mom for as long as I can," said Marquez.

She said she's grateful for the support from her family and Runway for Recovery, which pays for her rent, groceries and clothes for the kids. During the runway show, the entire family will share the spotlight as they model for the event.

"It's just going to give us a night together without having to worry about anything else or being sick," Marquez explained.

"I thank God I'm alive, and I get to spend another day with my kids."

Nearly 250 attended last year's event, which raise more than $180,000, according to the organization.