Other victims sought after man breaks into two West Hollywood homes in same block

Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday in uncovering burglary crimes committed throughout West Hollywood involving a 41-year-old suspect.

Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Rangely Avenue shortly after midnight Friday to a report of an attempted burglary, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. The suspect, Hardy Arriaza, allegedly followed a woman who was entering her apartment and got into brief struggle with her, with the woman escaping into a neighbor's apartment, the department said.

Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to the 9000 block a second time around 1:55 a.m. to another call of a residential burglary.

"The same suspect removed a kitchen window at a nearby residence. The victim heard the suspect and screamed as he entered her residence. The suspect continued to enter the residence and threatened the victim. The victim was able to flee her apartment," the department said in a statement.

Investigators identified Arriaza as the same suspect from the previous investigation. He was later located by West Hollywood deputies inside the victim's residence and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries or similar offenses was urged to contact Detective Zeff at 310-358-4033 or bgzeff@lasd.org. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.