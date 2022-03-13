Thousand Oaks

Over a Dozen Cars Catch Fire After DUI Collision in Thousand Oaks

A woman was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence, after a collision between her car and another vehicle caused a massive carport fire in Thousand Oaks, according to police.

According to authorities, when the woman hit the second car, a total 13 other vehicles caught fire at the Oak Knoll Villas. The carport itself was also severely damaged.

Firefighters were able to put out the large blaze, though the structure was still smoking Saturday night when NewsChopper4 Alpha was over the scene.

There are no other outstanding suspects in the blaze, the Ventura County Sheriff's Department said.

This article tagged under:

Thousand OaksVENTURA COUNTYfireDUI
