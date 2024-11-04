San Gabriel Valley

Overturned big rig carrying onions backs up traffic in Baldwin Park

Crews were seen loading up the onions onto another truck parked next to the one that overturned.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A big rig that was carrying onions flipped on its side on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park early Monday, prompting a SigAlert.

Lanes 1 and 2 were open as drivers slowly made their way through shortly after 6 a.m.

Valley Boulevard, Ramona Boulevard and the 60 and 210 freeways are alternate routes drivers can take to avoid the traffic backup caused by the incident.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

<iframe src="https://embed.waze.com/iframe?zoom=16&amp;lat=34.068836&amp;lon=-117.994623&amp;ct=livemap" width="600" height="450" allowfullscreen></iframe>

