An owl dangling upside-down in a net and being harassed by other birds was rescued Thursday by Orange County Fire Authority firefighters in a Yorba Linda neighborhood.

The owl, who was stuck in a soccer goal-type net on top of a tree in a resident’s yard, was being circled and dive-bombed by other birds upon rescuers’ arrival, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A post on X by the Fire Authority on Thursday afternoon describes a rescue requiring “teamwork,” as the team was “unable to access the tree with the truck’s aerial ladder” and had to instead use a ground ladder to lower the owl.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Rescuers wrapped the owl in a blanket to bring it safely down.

Once on the ground, the owl was assessed and taken to the Serrano Animal and Bird Hospital in Lake Forest. It will be transferred to the Orange County Bird of Prey Center before being released.