Authorities arrested a pawn shop owner in Pacoima for buying and selling products that were stolen by organized retail criminals, the San Fernando Police Department said Thursday.

Investigators from the special enforcement team executed a search warrant at Allrite Pawn Shop in the 9000 block of Woodman Avenue. Police said the store was operating as a “fence,” a location that knowingly bought and sold stolen goods.

More than $20,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise, which was traced back to major retailers like Target and JC Penney, were recovered. The items included coffee makers, Dyson vacuum cleaners and cookware.

The store’s owner, Karlen Pogosyan, 38, of Arleta, was arrested and booked on one felony count of receiving stolen property, police said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Pogosyan was scheduled to appear in court later in December.

San Fernando police said it will continue to look for shops that facilitate the resale of stolen goods in an effort to tackle organized retail crime.