This Holiday Baking Getaway in Palm Springs is a Cookie-Lover's Dream

This is a weekend getaway made for the bakers (and really, anyone with a sweet tooth) in your life.

New York Times Cooking is introducing “cookie getaways" next month, where bakers can stay at a home fully stocked with the ingredients, cooking tools and recipes to bake the sweetest treats this holiday season.

The baking experiences will take place over three weekends in December at a “cookie cabana” in Palm Springs and a “cookie cabin” in Catskills, N.Y.

The getaways allow guests to disconnect during the holiday season while baking and making memories with their friends and family.

The three-bedroom home in Palm Springs is available to book beginning Tuesday over three weekends, Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, Dec. 9 to Dec. 11 and Dec. 16 to Dec. 18.

The two-night experience runs $325 per night and the homes can accommodate up to six people.

The home will be stocked with everything one needs to bake the newest holiday cookie recipes from the New York Times, along with the most popular ones from holiday seasons past.

From Peppermint Brownie Cookies to Chewy Gingerbread Cookies, there's bound to be a recipe that fits every holiday mood.

Guests will also have access to the Times’ endless digital library of recipes.

The Palm Springs home is dog and kid-friendly.

If you’re unable to travel this holiday season, bakers can also enter a contest to have the “cookie magic” sent straight to their door.

Five people will receive a baking kit, along with a New York Times subscription, a grocery gift card and more.

Bookings for the Palm Springs getaway open on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

For more information on the getaway, click here.