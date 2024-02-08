Paramount man accused of organizing street takeovers in SoCal arrested

Los Angeles police announced Thursday the arrest of a man accused of being one of the largest street takeover organizers in the Southland.

Paramount resident Erick Romero Quintana, 20, was arrested and faces charges that include conspiracy for organizing several street takeover events, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His arrest comes as a collaboration between LAPD, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

LAPD said Quintana has more than 70,000 followers on social media and used his platform to coordinate unlawful events throughout Southern California. The takeovers allegedly organized by Quintana led to smash-and-grab robberies, vehicle thefts and violent crimes, police said.

It is unclear if the suspect has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact LAPD’s Street Racing Task Force at 213-833-3746. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.