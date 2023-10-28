Parking restrictions in LA amid Santa Ana winds. See if your area is impacted: LAFD

In preparation for a red flag alert that has portions of Southern California bracing for gusty winds and potential fire hazards, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced Saturday parking restrictions due to what it described as “critical fire weather.”

Beginning early Sunday, several counties including Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles and Ventura will be under a weather alert ranging from high wind warnings, red flag warning or a wind advisory. As SoCal prepares for significant gusts, LAFD warns residents of its temporary parking restrictions that’ll take effect Sunday.

Portions of what LAFD deems to be under the “very high fire hazard severity zone” will not be able to park in their immediate areas for at least 24 hours, beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

“All vehicles parked illegally in posted locations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone will be towed by the city,” the department said in a statement. “The LAFD will reevaluate weather conditions on Sunday to determine if the red flag alert will be extended.”

The fire department did not specify which areas are under the parking restriction but released a tool so residents can check their addresses to see if they are affected. Click here to see if you fall under the impacted region.