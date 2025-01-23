Pasadena

Pasadena cancels parade portion of annual Black History Festival

The annual car show has also been postponed, as many members have suffered damage to their classic cars.

By Sahana Patel

Following the destruction of the Eaton Fire, Pasadena city officials announced the cancellation of the parade portion of the annual Black History Festival.

This year, the festival will focus on recovery efforts within the Altadena, Pasadena and Glendale communities. 

“Bringing together various resources to support our community in this unprecedented time of need, as well as providing a bit of joy is what the committee hopes to provide,'' said Pixie Boyden, co-chair of the Black History Parade & Festival Planning Committee. 

The festival will be held on Feb. 15, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at Robinson Park, which is located at 1081 N. Fair Oaks Ave.

The first portion of the festival will consist of performances previously registered to participate in the parade. Festival activities will follow. The annual car show has also been postponed, as many members have suffered damage to their classic cars.

The sale of items will not be permitted this year. Instead, vendors were encouraged to apply to offer public assistance or other services free of charge.

“While it will take time to heal from this unbelievable tragedy, the Black History Planning Committee hopes to support its progress towards healing,” Boyden said. 

