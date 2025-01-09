Pasadena Humane caring for 300+ animals amid Eaton Fire evacuation

Animals suffering from burns they sustained during the Eaton Fire in Altadena are being cared for by Pasadena Humane.

Amid urgent evacuation orders, hundreds of structures lost to flames and the death of five people due to the blaze, veterinary staff and volunteers are looking after pets and wildlife that were hurt in the brush fire. In a social media post, Pasadena Humane said it’s been caring for dogs, cats and wildlife with burns and dehydration.

Among the animals injured by the blaze are an orange cat with singed whiskers that was found outside by a community member, a previously white dog covered in ash with burned paws and a small bird with burns on its tail area.

“We have taken in over 300 animals due to evacuations and have staff and volunteers working nonstop to help with their care,” the animal shelter said in its post. “We are starting to see many animals coming in with burns and injuries. These animals are being treated in our ICU. We are providing them with pain medications, wound care, fluid, and oxygen as needed.”

The Pasadena Civic Center has been designated as an evacuation site and is welcoming small pets. Large animals can be taken to the LA Equestrian Center. Pasadena Humane advised evacuees to seek shelter for their pets with relatives or friends before boarding their animal companions with them in an effort to ease the influx of animals.

Pasadena Humane said it’s working with other animal shelters in California to help with the influx of animals under its care.

For more information on the shelter’s emergency services amid the fire, click here. Anyone who finds injured wildlife can contact Pasadena Humane’s Wildlife Center helpline at 626-344-1129.