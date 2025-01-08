Pasadena Humane is seeking food, water bowls, crates, and more

Not long after fire began at Eaton Canyon Jan. 7, Pasadena Humane Animal Control Officers were on the scene to assist residents with urgent animal evacuations.

The venerable animal organization has long been at the side of San Gabriel Valley locals in all sorts of important matters, including, most critically, when people and pets need to immediately relocate due to impending fire threat.

Pasadena Humane shared an update, and a call for help, on the morning of Jan. 8: "We have taken in over 100 animals, including a pony, and are continuing to take in animals for emergency boarding," shared an announcement.

"Evacuated families are lined up down the block to bring their pets to safety."

While pet drop-offs may still be made at Pasadena Humane, the shelter is working with other regional shelters to house animals; more information is available here.

If you're eager to assist those families and their beloved four-footed family members, here's how: Pasadena Humane is looking for donations, specifically "food and water bowls, extra large crates, and blankets."

The front parking lot of the animal center, which is located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue in Pasadena, has a donation bin for drop-offs.

"Every donation, no matter how small, will help to provide lifesaving resources," shares the group, which is partnering with Cal Animals and ASPCA disaster response on the effort to help impacted animals and their people.

To help the animal shelter as they place a sizable influx of animals in temporary boarding, fosters are needed, specifically fosters for large dogs.

Find out more about how you can help create space, and give a pup some at-home love, this week.