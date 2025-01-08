Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Map: See where 3 major fires are burning in Los Angeles County

The Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire and Hurst Fire in Los Angeles County started during a Santa Ana windstorm in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Three fast-moving wildfires pushed by winds that firefighters described an some of the most challenging they've ever seen are burning in Los Angeles.

The brush fires broke out Tuesday on a day of widespread red flag fire weather warnings in Southern California. Wind gusts of 60 mph to 80 mph were in the forecast, contributing to the dramatic spread of the three wildfires.

The Palisades Fire in the community of Pacific Palisades started Tuesday morning. The community of about 23,000 people is nestled between the Santa Monica Mountains and the Pacific Ocean. It is about 5 miles northwest of Santa Monica and 10 miles east of Malibu, just off Pacific Coast Highway.

The Eaton Fire near the foothill community of Altadena also prompted evacuation orders in the San Gabriel Valley east of Los Angeles after it started Tuesday evening.

The Hurst Fire start late Tuesday in Sylmar, located in the northern San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

This map shows where the wildfires are burning.

