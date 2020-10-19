Pastors to Meet in OC to Discuss ‘Inequality' against Christians at Walnut Fair

Nearly 100 Southern California pastors plan to meet in Dana Point this week to discuss what they consider unfair treatment by Los Angeles County health officials of faith-based events including a recent family fair in Walnut that drew more than an estimated 500 people despite warnings about spreading COVID-19.

"The Los Angeles County Public Health Department threatened to shut down the event, levy fines," event organizer Marc Ang said. He claims it was implied that he might face arrest.

"LA County is unfairly treating the faith community while giving special treatment to leftist liberal groups as evidenced by their preferential treatment of the lack of social distancing events…," Ang said, attempting to cite Saturday's Women's March in downtown LA as one such example.

The event, which included a petting zoo and puppet show, was held Saturday at On a Mission Church in Walnut and attended by about 500-600 people during the four-hour event, according to the event publicist.

Two people believed to be public health officials were denied entry because the fair was being held on private property, the publicist said.

The pastors intend to meet from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Tuscany Grill in Dana Point, and will also discuss the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearings to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, contending that Senate Democrats have "demonized Judge Barrett's religious faith."