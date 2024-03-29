PCH closed for fatal crash investigation in Malibu area

A person was struck by a tanker truck early Friday in a fatal crash that closed Pacific Coast Highway in the Malibu area.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on PCH near Cross Creek Road. The victim died at the scene.

Details about the crash and victim were not immediately available. The truck driver remained at the scene.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for the crash investigation. It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.