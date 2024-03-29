malibu

PCH closed for fatal crash investigation in Malibu area

A tanker truck struck a person on the coast road near Cross Creek Road.

By Jonathan Lloyd

pch thumb

A person was struck by a tanker truck early Friday in a fatal crash that closed Pacific Coast Highway in the Malibu area.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on PCH near Cross Creek Road. The victim died at the scene.

Details about the crash and victim were not immediately available. The truck driver remained at the scene.

Traffic was stopped in both directions for the crash investigation. It was not immediately clear when the road will reopen.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

malibuPCH
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us