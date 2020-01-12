Pedestrian Struck, Killed on 405 Freeway in West LA

A pedestrian was fatally struck Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on the northbound 405 Freeway at Venice Boulevard about 7:35 p.m., the CHP reported.

The person apparently died at the scene. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The person's age and gender were not immediately available.

The vehicle involved stayed at the scene, the CHP reported.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for the number 1, 2, 3 and 4 lanes, just south of Venice Boulevard, at 8:16 p.m. The closures were expected to last until the investigations were complete, but a more precise time frame was not provided.

The fatality was being investigated by the CHP.