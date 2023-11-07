Canyon Country

Person found shot to death in Canyon Country was 12-year-old boy

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said that William Lemus Ayala was found dead near the roadside.

By Staff Reports

TELEMUNDO 52

The person found shot to death at an intersection in Canyon Country was a 12-year-old boy, the Los Angeles Sheriff Department said Tuesday.

The body was discovered at 6:31a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Placerita Canyon. Officers arrived to the scene responding to a shooting investigation.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

