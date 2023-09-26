Glendale

Person killed in single-vehicle rollover crash on freeway in Glendale

By City News Service

A person was killed Tuesday morning during a single-vehicle roll over crash on the 2 Freeway in Glendale, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2:55 a.m. on the northbound freeway, at East Mountain Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. 

The vehicle rolled over and landed back on its wheels, the CHP said. 

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the fatally injured person, who died at the scene. 

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

