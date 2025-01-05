Person on scooter fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA

Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a driver who struck and killed the driver of a scooter early Sunday.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators believe the person on the scooter may have been dragged by the vehicle that struck them.

The driver of the scooter died at the scene. It is unclear what kind of vehicle was involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD at 323-786-5080.