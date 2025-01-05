South LA

Person on scooter fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in South LA

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in South Los Angeles are searching for a driver who struck and killed the driver of a scooter early Sunday.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East Manchester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators believe the person on the scooter may have been dragged by the vehicle that struck them.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The driver of the scooter died at the scene. It is unclear what kind of vehicle was involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LAPD at 323-786-5080.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

South LASouth Los Angeles
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us