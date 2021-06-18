Pets Rescued From House Fire in Westminster, One Person Hospitalized

Three family pets were rescued by firefighters but one animal died in a house fire in Westminster, authorities said.
Crews responded at 8:46 p.m. Thursday to the 7100 block of Stahov Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat but were unable to save one other dog.
One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
