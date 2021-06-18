Westminster

Pets Rescued From House Fire in Westminster, One Person Hospitalized

By City News Service

fire flames generic
NBC 5 News

Three family pets were rescued by firefighters but one animal died in a house fire in Westminster, authorities said.

Crews responded at 8:46 p.m. Thursday to the 7100 block of Stahov Avenue, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat but were unable to save one other dog.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Juneteenth Jun 14

Join the Celebration: NBC4 Sponsors Juneteenth Parade in South LA

Los Angeles 9 mins ago

2 Hollywood Foreign Press Association Members Resign, Call Organization A ‘Toxic' Place

One person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Westminsterfirepets
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us