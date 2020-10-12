Photos: Scenes From the Streets Outside Staples Center After the Lakers' Historic Win

Fans gathered outside Staples Center Sunday night to celebrate the Los Angeles
Lakers' 17th NBA title.
What started as a peaceful gathering
turned chaotic later in the evening when several businesses were damaged and vandalized. Health officials had earlier warned fans to avoid large gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The LAPD reported dozens of arrests, including one for vandalism and five for looting. Other arrests involved failure to disperse.
Below, photos from downtown Los Angeles.
15 photos
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11: Lakers fans celebrate at an outside bar on October 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. People gathered to celebrate after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in game 6 of the NBA finals.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11: A Los Angeles Lakers fan holds a flag as he hangs outside the window in celebration of the Lakers 106 – 93 championship over the Miami Heat on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11:
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11:
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11:
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11:
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 11:
