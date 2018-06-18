Photos: Southern California Drug Busts

By land. By sea. By air.

In the ongoing war on drugs, smugglers have refined their tactics and gotten more creative when it comes to manufacturing, transporting, and selling illegal narcotics.

From methamphetamine packaged to resemble a foil-wrapped burrito to drug soaked greeting cards, there are some who will do everything they can to evade law enforcement.

Below, a look at some of Southern California's most bizarre drug busts.