Photos: Super Bowl Showdown in the Kitchen

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

The Sofi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday is not the only place where cities will go head to head.

Two bakeries from Los Angeles and Cincinnati with long histories in their communities will compete in a friendly competition featuring team-themed sweets to help raise money for charity.

Torrance Bakery and Cincinnati’s Busken Bakery have a $2,500 wager on the line. If the Rams win Busken Bakery they will be donating to Torrance YMCA Youth Institute Program. If the Bengals win, Torrance Bakery will donate to Seven Brothers Farm.

Take a look at some of the creations the bakeries have created so far.

16 photos
1/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Cookies feature some of the teams jerseys and helmets.
2/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Doughnuts have been covered in blue and gold to resemble the Rams team colors.
3/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Baker's have been working hard to create some fun team-themed sweets.
4/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Cookies and doughnuts are not the only things being decorated, cakes are too.
5/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
This cake features the famous Rams horns.
6/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
These creations are the perfect treat for a sweet tooth.
7/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
A baker carefully pipes frosting onto some Rams helmets cookies.
8/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Cakes are even made to resemble some game day snacks.
9/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
The bakeries are competing to raise some for charities in their cities.
10/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Cupcakes feature both of the team logos and colors.
11/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Super Bowl LVI at Sofi Stadium is one of the country's biggest sporting events.
12/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
The Rams won their last Super Bow back in1999.
13/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Cincinnati could make history by winning the teams first Super Bowl.
14/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
The bakeries have a $2,500 wager on the line.
15/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
The Super Bowl is one of the most watched sporting events of the year.
16/16
Toni Guinyard/NBCLA
Both of the bakeries have long standing histories with their communities.

