The Sofi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday is not the only place where cities will go head to head.

Two bakeries from Los Angeles and Cincinnati with long histories in their communities will compete in a friendly competition featuring team-themed sweets to help raise money for charity.

Torrance Bakery and Cincinnati’s Busken Bakery have a $2,500 wager on the line. If the Rams win Busken Bakery they will be donating to Torrance YMCA Youth Institute Program. If the Bengals win, Torrance Bakery will donate to Seven Brothers Farm.

Take a look at some of the creations the bakeries have created so far.