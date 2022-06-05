Pickup Driver Arrested in Crash That Damaged House in Orange

An Orange County house was heavily damaged when a driver in a pickup crashed into the home in a possible DUI crash, authorities said.

The driver sideswiped a parked car, then veered off the street and crashed through the front of the house late Friday in Orange, police said. The pickup was nearly fully inside the one-story home.

Video showed a resident retreiving at least two guitars from under the truck and the pile of rubble it left behind at the Katella Avenue residence.

"We usually hear little fender-benders out here," said neighbor Sam Briones. "This time, it was way louder."

Nobody inside the residence was injured.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries and arrested on suspicion of DUI, Orange police said.