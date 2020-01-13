Pictures: See the Stars Who Left Their Imprints at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2020

By Whitney Irick

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, you’ve probably seen the imprints of Hollywood’s biggest stars – past and present – in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The first imprint ceremony was held on April 30, 1927, to honor Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, who were considered the first power couple of the golden age of cinema.

Since then, thousands of celebrities – past and present – have attended films, red carpet premieres and ceremonies at the movie palace, but only a select few have been invited to cement their hand, footprints and autograph outside the historical theatre.

Below, a look at the celebrities who sank their hands and feet into cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2020.

3 photos
1/3
Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic
A general view of atmosphere during the ceremony honoring Sir Patrick Stewart with his handprints and footprints held at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
2/3
Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
3/3
Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
Sir Patrick Stewart places his handprints and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

This article tagged under:

Hollywoodentertainment

