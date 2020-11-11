Pictures: Uniting to Honor Our Veterans

Every year on November 11th, the country unites to honor and thank our veterans for their service. While this year's Veterans Day may look a little different, it's more important than ever to honor and thank those who have served our country.

We asked NBCLA and Telemundo 52 viewers to submit photos of the veterans in their lives. Their photos -- including veterans from all branches -- are featured below.

To our heroes, thank you for your service.