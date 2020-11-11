Pictures: Uniting to Honor Our Veterans

Every year on November 11th, the country unites to honor and thank our veterans for their service. While this year's Veterans Day may look a little different, it's more important than ever to honor and thank those who have served our country.

We asked NBCLA and Telemundo 52 viewers to submit photos of the veterans in their lives. Their photos -- including veterans from all branches -- are featured below.

To our heroes, thank you for your service.

37 photos
1/37
2/37
3/37
4/37
5/37
6/37
7/37
8/37
9/37
10/37
11/37
12/37
13/37
14/37
15/37
16/37
17/37
18/37
19/37
20/37
21/37
22/37
23/37
24/37
25/37
26/37
27/37
28/37
29/37
30/37
31/37
32/37
33/37
34/37
35/37
36/37
37/37

This article tagged under:

Veterans Day

More Photo Galleries

November Snow Adds a Fun Frosting to Mammoth Lakes
November Snow Adds a Fun Frosting to Mammoth Lakes
Winter Takes a Fall Vacation in Big Bear
Winter Takes a Fall Vacation in Big Bear
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House
PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us