San Bernardino County

Pit bull found near Line Fire in Beaumont finds new home

Chief the playful pit bull was adopted by a firefighter family.

By Missael Soto

Cal Fire

A pit bull that was found wandering by an incident command post in Beaumont has found a new home.

Chief, the playful pit bull, was rescued after being spotted multiple times by firefighters battling the Line Fire in San Bernardino County.

The friendly golden pit bull was taken to Haven Pet Center where he got his name "Chief," to be put up for adoption after no one claimed him.

The "fire dog" was adopted by a fellow firefighter family, according to Cal Fire.

"Haven Pet Center did a wonderful job of caring for him while he awaited his furever family. They mentioned it was especially meaningful as sometimes pit bulls have a harder time finding a home," Cal Fire said in a social media post.

