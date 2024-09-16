Pit bull found wandering around near Line Fire in Beaumont is up for adoption

A playful pit bull that was found wandering around the Line Fire command post in Beaumont is now up for adoption.

Cal Fire first reported that the pit bull with clipped ears was found around the Line Fire Incident Command Post in Beaumont on Thursday.

According to Cal Fire, the pit bull is friendly. He made friends with every firefighter he met, asking them for pets.

“This dog is a gentle love bug and providing kisses and snuggles is his MO! He’s not food motivated, not a big fetcher, really more of a walk around and check things out kind of a dude as his golden coat glistens in the sun,” Cal Fire said in a social media post.

He was taken to Haven Pet Center in San Jacinto where they named him “Chief.”

It seems Chief did not have anyone claim him and he is now up for adoption.

Anyone interested in adopting the fire dog Chief is urged to call the Haven Pet Center in San Jacinto at 951-654-8022 for more details.

It costs $175 and that includes up-to-date vaccinations, neutering, and microchipping, Cal Fire said.