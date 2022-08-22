Two Arrested in High-Speed Pursuit in Lakewood

Two people were arrested at the end of a high-speed chase Monday on freeways and streets in southern Los Angeles County.

Deputies followed the dark gray colored vehicle through the Lakewood, South Los Angeles, Carson and Downey areas. LA County Sheriff's said the occupants were likely connected to a robbery at the Sunglass Hut store in the Lakewood Center.

The driver was seen travelling at speeds over 90 mph on freeways, weaving in and out of traffic. Once the driver reached the city of Carson, he exited the freeways and made his way through heavy traffic on streets.

He was seen driving on the sidewalk where he lost a hubcap and a side view mirror from squeezing by a large truck.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver and a woman abandoned the vehicle off the westbound 91 Freeway near Downey Avenue.

They each ran opposite ways, but were eventually taken into custody.