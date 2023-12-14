Bellflower

Police chase suspect surrenders after hours-long standoff in Bellflower

By Staff Reports

The driver who terminated a pursuit in Bellflower after ramming into a sheriff’s vehicle is in custody, said the Los Angeles County sheriff Thursday.

The driver who was not identified surrendered around 12:30 p.m. after an hours-long standoff, said LA County sheriff.

Earlier today, Newschopper4 images showed a large perimeter around the area of the Bellflower Travel Inn, near Lakewood Boulevard and Los Angeles Street.

No injuries were reported.

