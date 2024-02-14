Los Angeles

Hour-long police pursuit ends in Agoura Hills

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The California Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit in Riverside, the driver was allegedly wanted for domestic violence, carjacking, and a no-bail warrant.

In the Encino area, the driver collided with a center divider on the northbound 101 Freeway, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The damaged vehicle slowed down, providing an opportunity for the CHP to execute a second pit maneuver.

The pursuit endured for an hour and ended near Kanan Road in Agoura Hills.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesPursuitAgoura Hills
