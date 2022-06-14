Police Chase Ends After Standoff on Dead-End Road in Santa Susana

A chase Tuesday ended after a standoff on a dead-end road in Santa Susana between police and someone they think was armed and suspected of making criminal threats.
Police had been chasing a possibly armed person suspected of making criminal threats. The chase wound through the San Fernando Valley.
The driver wound through tight canyon roads in Santa Susana.
The chase came to a stop when the car entered a dead-end street, and police emerged from their vehicles, guns drawn.
A line of officers stood at the ready by their vehicles, shielded behind car doors, while residents began milling about.
The driver surrendered and police arrested him.