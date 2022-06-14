Police Chase Ends After Standoff on Dead-End Road in Santa Susana

A chase Tuesday ended after a standoff on a dead-end road in Santa Susana between police and someone they think was armed and suspected of making criminal threats.

Police had been chasing a possibly armed person suspected of making criminal threats. The chase wound through the San Fernando Valley.

The driver wound through tight canyon roads in Santa Susana.

The chase came to a stop when the car entered a dead-end street, and police emerged from their vehicles, guns drawn.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A line of officers stood at the ready by their vehicles, shielded behind car doors, while residents began milling about.

The driver surrendered and police arrested him.