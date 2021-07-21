Pursuit

Police Chase Ens With Arrest After Driver Hits Guard Rail

By Staff Reports

NBCLA

The driver of a van being chased by police ended Wednesday when the van came to a stop after running into a guard rail alongside the Foothill (210) Freeway.

The pursuit started near the Torrance area at about 1:45 p.m. A transient allegedly jumped into the white van and drove north in the 110 Freeway.

California Highway Patrol officers then took over the stolen vehicle pursuit around 3 p.m.

The driver was seen with both hands out the window as the van continued throughout the streets.

