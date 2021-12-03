Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Through Whittier

The Norwalk Sheriffs Department was in pursuit of a dark colored vehicle in the Whittier area.
The driver was seen speeding through narrow streets with smoke coming out of the tires.
It appeared that the vehicle was missing at least one tire.
The driver of the vehicle then crashed into a traffic light and fled the scene, leading deputies on a short foot pursuit near Walnut Street and Greenleaf Avenue.
Deputies caught up to him quickly and took the driver into custody.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.