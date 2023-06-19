Police investigate antisemitic items found in Redondo Beach neighborhood

Authorities found a bag containing anti-Semitic material in Redondo Beach.

Officers from the Redondo Beach Police Department responded to the 400 block of south Gertruda Avenue at 1:40 a.m. to investigate a plastic bag containing white rocks and a document referencing an anti-Semitic website.

RBPD officers have responded to similar incidents in the past few months, but it was unknown if they were all related, Sgt. Mark Valdivia said.

Anyone with additional information or surveillance video was asked to contact the RBPD at 310-379-2477.