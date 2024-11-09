Police investigate possible shooting reported in multi-car crash in Riverside

Part of the 215 Freeway was shut down overnight near UC Riverside following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the 215 Freeway near University Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Authorities closed all lanes of the southbound side for several hours as investigators tended to the scene.

It is unclear how many people were hurt and what the severity of their injuries were.

Law enforcement investigated reports of a possible shooting occurring around the time of the crash. It is unclear if shots were indeed fired.

Details on what led up to the crash were unclear. No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.