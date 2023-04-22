Police Seek to Identify More Victims Involved in Sexual Assault Case With Granada Hills Coach

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Area Sexual Assault are asking for additional victims to come forward who were sexually assaulted or involved with a high school basketball coach at Granada Hills.

On April 19, police arrested 36-year-old Gabriel Chavez, a resident of Chatsworth and charged him with multiple counts of Lewd Acts with a Minor. He is currently being held on a $310,000 bail.

Chavez was a former basketball coach at Granada Hills High School when police say he was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. His employment as a high school coach ended in January 2023.

According to police, Chavez had a history of different jobs and volunteer work at various youth programs around LA.

Investigators are hoping to identify and speak with any additional individuals who may have been involved with Chavez or may have seen Chavez engage in any inappropriate behavior.

Anyone with information may contact Devonshire Area Sexual Assault investigators, Detective

II Danielle Tumbleson and Detective III Ruben Arellano, at (818) 832-0609.