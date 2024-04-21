Police shoot man who allegedly ran at officer with knife

A 32-year-old man is in stable condition from gunshot wounds suffered while allegedly raising a knife to a police officer in the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area of San Pedro and Sixth streets at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday regarding a woman possibly being sexually assaulted, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Officers determined that the man was no longer at the location and requested to be taken off the call.

As they were standing near their patrol vehicle, Kyle Harpt -- who police said was not a suspect in the sexual assault and had no connection to the radio call the officers were investigating -- allegedly approached within several feet of the officers while holding a knife in his right hand before suddenly running toward an officer. Harpt was struck by gunfire and collapsed on the sidewalk.

Paramedics who were already in the area began rendering aid and transported him to a hospital in stable condition.

Harpt was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and an 8-inch folding knife with a 3-and-a-half-inch blade was recovered at the scene of the shooting, police added.