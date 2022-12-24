Police: Suspect Throws Out ‘Snowstorm' of Drugs During Vehicle Chase

In what police described as a "snowstorm,'' a suspect allegedly threw drugs out of a vehicle window during a short pursuit in Westminster, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were attempting a routine traffic stop at about 11 p.m.

Friday in the area of Westminster and Beach boulevards, but the driver refused to pull over, according to Sgt. Alan Aoki of the Westminster Police Department.

"During the pursuit, the driver of the suspect vehicle began throwing suspected narcotics from the window of the vehicle,'' Aoki said. "The suspect eventually stopped and was taken into custody without further incident.''

Officers located six ounces of methamphetamine, seven ounces of fentanyl, 300 fentanyl pills, an ounce of heroin as well as about $6,000 cash both along the pursuit route and inside the vehicle, Aoki said.

The suspect, 60-year-old Tim Hughes of Downey, was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, felony evading and destruction of evidence, he said.