West Los Angeles power outage caused by metallic balloons, LADWP says

Nearly 2,200 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in the Sawtelle and Westwood areas in West Los Angeles were without power Saturday due to metallic balloons that floated into power lines.

Utility crews were responding to the afternoon outages. The Sawtelle neighborhood was expected to have power restored by 5 p.m., the LADWP said on its website. Power was expected to return to Westwood later Saturday evening.

Metallic, or mylar, balloons have a conductive material that causes a short circuit when they contact energized power lines.

Click here for LADWP's updated outage map.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.